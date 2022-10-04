Community advocates in Oakland & Philadelphia discuss gun violence & school shootings

On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with violence interrupters in Oakland and Philadelphia in the aftermath of last week's school shootings.

In Philadelphia last Tuesday, four people were injured and a 14-year old was killed last week at Roxborough High School after five shooters ambushed a group of students leaving a football scrimmage. On Wednesday afternoon in Oakland, at least two gunmen injured six people after firing 30 shots on the King Estates campus, which houses four different schools. Two victims are in critical condition. The shooters in both incidents are at large.

How are young people living in communities with gun violence dealing with their trauma? What outlets do they have? The Oakland based organization Youth Alive! says society needs to listen to young people and demand more services from the government like counseling, after school programs, and job opportunities. They say healed people heal people.

Guests:

Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder and national executive director of Mothers in Charge

Jaymes Fitzpatrick, violence prevention educator with Teens on Target at Youth Alive!

Janiesha Grisham, violence prevention educator with Teens on Target at Youth Alive!

Web Resources:

