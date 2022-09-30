© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Pakistan after the floods

Published September 30, 2022 at 9:42 AM PDT
This aerial photograph taken shows a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Dadu district of Sindh province.
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the aftermath of this summer’s devastating floods in Pakistan, which killed 1,500 people and injured over 12,000.

More than 33 million people in 81 districts have been affected by the deadly floods, from the northern areas of the country down to the coastal belt of Sindh. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, 636,940 people have been forced to find shelter in temporary camps, over 456 miles of roads have been damaged, 246 bridges have collapsed, 1.6 million homes have been damaged or destroyed, and 750,481 cattle heads perished.

Guest:

Noreen Haider, independent journalist and climate change activist in Lahore, Pakistan

Web Resources:

The Friday Times: Flood Waters Are Receding But A Bigger Disaster Awaits Pakistan

The Washington Post: Journey inside Pakistan’s flood zone reveals how poorest were hit hardest

The New York Times: A Trip to Cover Pakistan’s Destructive Floods, and What’s Left Behind

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
