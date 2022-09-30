Media Roundtable: Pakistan after the floods

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the aftermath of this summer’s devastating floods in Pakistan, which killed 1,500 people and injured over 12,000.

More than 33 million people in 81 districts have been affected by the deadly floods, from the northern areas of the country down to the coastal belt of Sindh. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, 636,940 people have been forced to find shelter in temporary camps, over 456 miles of roads have been damaged, 246 bridges have collapsed, 1.6 million homes have been damaged or destroyed, and 750,481 cattle heads perished.

Guest:

Noreen Haider, independent journalist and climate change activist in Lahore, Pakistan

Web Resources:

