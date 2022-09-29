Gov Newsom signs bill giving CA farmworkers the right to unionize free from intimidation

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the historic passage of AB 2183, a bill that will give California farmworkers the right to vote for a union by mail, free from intimidation or retaliation.

Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited a 24-hour farmworker vigil camp outside of the Sacramento State Capitol to sign the bill.

Farmworkers and their advocates have been organizing for this bill for years. Last month, farmworkers took part in a 335-mile, 24-day march to Sacramento, then began 24-hour vigils in many cities. The California Labor Federation says this is the most consequential private sector organizing bill in California’s history. Less than one percent of California’s 800,000 farmworkers are unionized. How will this bill improve wages, working conditions, and safety for women working in the fields?

Guests:

Marc Grossman, longtime spokesman with the United Farm Workers and the Cesar Chavez Foundation, and author of Change from the Inside: My Life, the Chicano Movement, and the Story of an Era

Dr. Ann Lopez, executive director of the Center for Farmworker Families

Web Resources:

Politico: Newsom reverses course and signs farmworker bill backed by Biden

Los Angeles Times: Newsom signs UFW bill aimed at helping California farmworkers organize

CalMatters: Newsom relents, signs farmworker union bill after pressure from Biden and labor

Community Alliance: A March for Their Rights