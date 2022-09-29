© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Gov Newsom signs bill giving CA farmworkers the right to unionize free from intimidation

Published September 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
FdGqrPmXoAQI_e3.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the historic passage of AB 2183, a bill that will give California farmworkers the right to vote for a union by mail, free from intimidation or retaliation.

Yesterday, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited a 24-hour farmworker vigil camp outside of the Sacramento State Capitol to sign the bill.

Farmworkers and their advocates have been organizing for this bill for years. Last month, farmworkers took part in a 335-mile, 24-day march to Sacramento, then began 24-hour vigils in many cities. The California Labor Federation says this is the most consequential private sector organizing bill in California’s history. Less than one percent of California’s 800,000 farmworkers are unionized. How will this bill improve wages, working conditions, and safety for women working in the fields?

Guests:

Marc Grossman, longtime spokesman with the United Farm Workers and the Cesar Chavez Foundation, and author of Change from the Inside: My Life, the Chicano Movement, and the Story of an Era

Dr. Ann Lopez, executive director of the Center for Farmworker Families

Web Resources:

Politico: Newsom reverses course and signs farmworker bill backed by Biden

Los Angeles Times: Newsom signs UFW bill aimed at helping California farmworkers organize

CalMatters: Newsom relents, signs farmworker union bill after pressure from Biden and labor

Community Alliance: A March for Their Rights

Tags
Your Call farmworkersmigrant farmworkersufw
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll