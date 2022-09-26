© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

One Planet Series: Louisiana activists win a legal victory against Formosa, the largest plastics plant in the world

Published September 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM PDT
FORMOSARISECANCERALLEY-2048x1365-1.jpg
Sharon Lavigne
/
Signs outside Sharon Lavigne’s house on the West Bank of St. James Parish indicate her opposition to a proposed $9.4 billion manufacturing complex proposed by Formosa Plastics and her advocacy on behalf of residents in “Cancer Alley.” Lavigne is president of the environmental justice group Rise. St. James.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Plant Series, we're discussing a major court victory against Formosa Plastics Group, which planned to build a $9.4B petrochemical complex in St. James Parish, Louisiana. The complex, located just one-mile from an elementary school in St. James Parish, would have included 10 chemical manufacturing plants and numerous support facilities spanning 2,400 acres. It would have been used to make plastics, much of it single use.

Activists have been fighting this plan for years, saying the multi-billion corporation has a record of damaging communities and ecosystems around the world. The St. James Parish complex would have doubled to tripled the levels of cancer-causing pollutants currently harming residents from existing industrial plants, according to EarthJustice. This area has among the highest concentrations of toxic chemicals in the US. The cancer rates are 50 times higher than the national average.

Guest:

Sharon Lavigne, founder of the faith based environmental justice group RISE St. James

Web Resources:

Earth Justice: Louisiana Court Vacates Air Permits for Formosa’s Massive Petrochemical Complex in Cancer Alley

Scientific American: The Race to Stop a Plastics Plant Scores a Crucial Win

Tags
Your Call Sharon Lavignecancer alleyFormosa Plastics Group
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan