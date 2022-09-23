Media Roundtable: Anti-government protests in Iran spread to more than 80 cities amid a violent crackdown

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the widespread anti-government protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by the country's so-called morality police.

Protests have spread to more than 80 cities and towns. Dozens have been killed by the Iranian regime’s security forces.

Iran has shut off the internet in parts of Tehran and Kurdistan, and blocked access to platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp, in an attempt to curb a growing movement that has relied on social media to document dissent, according to the Guardian.

Guest:

Farnaz Fassihi, award winning foreign correspondent and the United Nations Bureau Chief for the New York Times

Web Resources:

The New York Times: What’s Driving the Protests in Iran?

DW: Iran's escalating violence: Death toll rises in unrest over Mahsa Amini's death

Radio Zamaneh: The Revolutionary Guard Threatens Iranian Protesters with a Crackdown that is already Happening; Tens of Protesters Killed