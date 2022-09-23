© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Anti-government protests in Iran spread to more than 80 cities amid a violent crackdown

Published September 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM PDT
220921044234-06-iran-tuesday-protests-mahsa-amini-intl-hnk-exlarge-169.jpg
Abaca Press
/
twitter
Iran protests intensify as women burn headscarves in defiance of morality police

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the widespread anti-government protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by the country's so-called morality police.

Protests have spread to more than 80 cities and towns. Dozens have been killed by the Iranian regime’s security forces.

Iran has shut off the internet in parts of Tehran and Kurdistan, and blocked access to platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp, in an attempt to curb a growing movement that has relied on social media to document dissent, according to the Guardian.

Guest:

Farnaz Fassihi, award winning foreign correspondent and the United Nations Bureau Chief for the New York Times

Web Resources:

The New York Times: What’s Driving the Protests in Iran?

DW: Iran's escalating violence: Death toll rises in unrest over Mahsa Amini's death

Radio Zamaneh: The Revolutionary Guard Threatens Iranian Protesters with a Crackdown that is already Happening; Tens of Protesters Killed

Tags
Your Call Iranprotestmorality police
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar