One Planet: How to be human in a warming world

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, climate scientist Kimberly Nicholas discusses her new book, Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World.

She argues we need people with the courage, compassion and imagination to transform themselves, and society, in the ways that science tells us are necessary to maintain conditions for life on Earth to be able to thrive.

Guest:

Dr. Kimberly Nicholas, senior lecturer in sustainability science at Lund University in Sweden, and author of Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World, and the monthly climate newsletter, We Can Fix It

