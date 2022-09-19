© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: How to be human in a warming world

Published September 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet series, climate scientist Kimberly Nicholas discusses her new book, Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World.

She argues we need people with the courage, compassion and imagination to transform themselves, and society, in the ways that science tells us are necessary to maintain conditions for life on Earth to be able to thrive.

Guest:

Dr. Kimberly Nicholas, senior lecturer in sustainability science at Lund University in Sweden, and author of Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World, and the monthly climate newsletter, We Can Fix It

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: People don’t really talk about climate change. Here’s how to start.

Grist: People doubt their actions affect climate change. Is that a bad thing?

Science: Sink into your grief.' How one scientist confronts the emotional toll of climate change

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
