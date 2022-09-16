Media Roundtable: Most abortions are now banned in at least 13 states and more are expected to follow suit

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable,, we're discussing media coverage of the post Roe landscape in the US. This week, West Virginia became the latest state to pass a near-total ban on abortion and Indiana's ban went into effect on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced an extreme 15-week federal abortion ban.

Two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, about 20.9 million women have lost access to nearly all elective abortions in their home states, and a slate of strict new trigger laws expected to take effect in the future, according to the Washington Post.

How are the media covering the impact of anti-abortion laws on women's lives and well being?

Guests:

Jodi Jacabson, writer and former president and editor-in-chief of Rewire News

Meaghan Winter, freelance magazine writer and author of All Politics Is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States

Web Resources:

The Nation: How Kansas Kept Abortion Legal

The Washington Post: As Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, doctors brace for impact

The Guardian: Republicans won’t stop until abortion is banned across America. And it could be

The Washington Post: 1 in 3 American women have already lost abortion access. More restrictive laws are coming.

