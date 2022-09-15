More Perfect Union centers working people in media coverage

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing media coverage of worker uprisings across the country.

More Perfect Union launched in October 2020 with a mission to center working people in media coverage. They say the powerful spend billions selling us their side of the story. We aren’t buying it anymore. In just two years, they’ve managed to break stories about workers unionizing and demanding dignity and better working conditions. How does the public respond when workers are at the center of the story?

Guest:

Libby Rainey, reporter and producer with More Perfect Union

Web Resources:

More Perfect Union: How to form a union

More Perfect Union: Rail strike by the numbers: railroad profits Are soarding at workers' expense

More Perfect Union: Dollar stores are being robbed at gunpoint more days than not