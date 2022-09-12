© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: Study find heat index underestimates perceived temperature for the hottest days, sometimes by more than 20°F

Published September 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planer Series, we're discussing a new UC Berkeley study that finds the heat index calculated by National Weather Service meteorologists may underestimate the perceived temperature on the most sweltering days, sometimes by more than 20˚F.

Last week, a blistering heat wave smashed records in at least a dozen California cities. What is the heat index and why is it important?

Guest:

David Romps, professor in the Earth & Planetary Sciences department at University of California Berkeley

Web Resources:

The Daily Californians: UC Berkeley researchers find heat index greatly underestimates its values

Phys.org: Today's heat waves feel a lot hotter than heat index implies

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
