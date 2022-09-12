One Planet: Study find heat index underestimates perceived temperature for the hottest days, sometimes by more than 20°F
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planer Series, we're discussing a new UC Berkeley study that finds the heat index calculated by National Weather Service meteorologists may underestimate the perceived temperature on the most sweltering days, sometimes by more than 20˚F.
Last week, a blistering heat wave smashed records in at least a dozen California cities. What is the heat index and why is it important?
Guest:
David Romps, professor in the Earth & Planetary Sciences department at University of California Berkeley
Web Resources:
The Daily Californians: UC Berkeley researchers find heat index greatly underestimates its values
Phys.org: Today's heat waves feel a lot hotter than heat index implies