One Planet: Study find heat index underestimates perceived temperature for the hottest days, sometimes by more than 20°F

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planer Series, we're discussing a new UC Berkeley study that finds the heat index calculated by National Weather Service meteorologists may underestimate the perceived temperature on the most sweltering days, sometimes by more than 20˚F.

Last week, a blistering heat wave smashed records in at least a dozen California cities. What is the heat index and why is it important?

Guest:

David Romps, professor in the Earth & Planetary Sciences department at University of California Berkeley

Web Resources:

The Daily Californians: UC Berkeley researchers find heat index greatly underestimates its values

Phys.org: Today's heat waves feel a lot hotter than heat index implies

