Media Roundtable: Remembering Barbara Ehrenreich, the fierce & formidable journalist, author & social critic

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we remember Barbara Ehrenreich, the renowned journalist, political activist and author of the seminal 2001 book, Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America. She passed away on September 1, less than a week after turning 81.

Among her many contributions, Ehrenreich was also the founder of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, which aims to support journalists who cover and embody the struggles of everyday people.

She once said, "I have never seen a conflict between journalism and activism. As a journalist, I search for the truth. But as a moral person, I am also obliged to do something about it."

Guest:

Alissa Quart, executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, and author of Squeezed: Why Our Families Can’t Afford America

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: The Long Fight of Barbara Ehrenreich

New York Magazine: The Magic of Barbara Ehrenreich

The Nation: Barbara Ehrenreich, a Writer for Change