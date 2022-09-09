© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Remembering Barbara Ehrenreich, the fierce & formidable journalist, author & social critic

Published September 9, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT
Wikimedia Commons

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we remember Barbara Ehrenreich, the renowned journalist, political activist and author of the seminal 2001 book, Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America. She passed away on September 1, less than a week after turning 81.

Among her many contributions, Ehrenreich was also the founder of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, which aims to support journalists who cover and embody the struggles of everyday people.

She once said, "I have never seen a conflict between journalism and activism. As a journalist, I search for the truth. But as a moral person, I am also obliged to do something about it."

Guest:

Alissa Quart, executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, and author of Squeezed: Why Our Families Can’t Afford America

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: The Long Fight of Barbara Ehrenreich

New York Magazine: The Magic of Barbara Ehrenreich

The Nation: Barbara Ehrenreich, a Writer for Change

Your Call Barbara EhrenreichSolutions journalismIncome Inequality
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
