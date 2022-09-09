Media Roundtable: Europe's energy crisis

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the deepening energy crisis in Europe, which has been fueled by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Russia's state-owned energy giant, Gazprom halted gas supplies to Europe by shutting off the main pipeline carrying gas to Germany , causing a jump in fuel prices and household utility bills. Gazprom blamed the closure on an oil leak, claiming the problems could not be fixed because of sanctions, but earlier this week, Russia said it would not resume natural-gas flows via a key pipeline to Europe until the 'collective West' lifts sanctions against the country. We will also discuss the upcoming general election in Italy-

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail based in Rome

