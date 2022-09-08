California's heatwave smashes records & strains the electrical grid

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing California's record breaking heat wave. All time, monthly, and daily temperature records were broken, reaching 110 degrees or higher in a number of cities, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions are fueling wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

The unprecedented heatwave is putting continuous stress on the state's power grid. On Monday, millions of Californians received a Level 3 emergency alert on their cellphones from the state's Independent System Operator instructing them to limit their power use to avoid rotating power outages. Just minutes after the alert was sent, power use dropped substantially, but the grid will face more stress this week as high temperatures persist.

What are state officials doing to reach the most vulnerable communities, including those who are unhoused and elderly?

Guest:

Sammy Roth, energy reporter for the Los Angeles Times, and author of the weekly Boiling Point newsletter

Web Resources:

