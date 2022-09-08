© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

California's heatwave smashes records & strains the electrical grid

Published September 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
531877422_d10f2eac5a_o.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing California's record breaking heat wave. All time, monthly, and daily temperature records were broken, reaching 110 degrees or higher in a number of cities, according to the National Weather Service. The conditions are fueling wildfires in Northern and Southern California.

The unprecedented heatwave is putting continuous stress on the state's power grid. On Monday, millions of Californians received a Level 3 emergency alert on their cellphones from the state's Independent System Operator instructing them to limit their power use to avoid rotating power outages. Just minutes after the alert was sent, power use dropped substantially, but the grid will face more stress this week as high temperatures persist.

What are state officials doing to reach the most vulnerable communities, including those who are unhoused and elderly?

Guest:

Sammy Roth, energy reporter for the Los Angeles Times, and author of the weekly Boiling Point newsletter

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: California scrambles to avoid blackouts as it pursues a green energy future

The Los Angeles Times: California pushed to the limit by a relentless heat wave that broke the mold

The San Francisco Chronicle: Sweltering California could become the first state to rank heat waves

The Los Angeles Times: Surviving a heat wave with no A/C: Hotels, frozen sheets and cold showers

Tags

Your Call Heat waveextreme heatheatclimate crisis
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
