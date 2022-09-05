© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

One Planet: In The Territory, Brazil’s Uru-eu-wau-wau people protect their land from invaders & illegal deforestation

Published September 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
MV5BYTU4ZTkyMWItZWFhNC00YWQ5LTkzMDYtMmFiMGU0NWE5ZTUwXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTMyMDYyNTA0._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg
A motorcyclist rides through a burning rainforest in the documentary “The Territory.”(Alex Pritz / Amazon Land Documentary)

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss The Territory, a new documentary about the ongoing fight to save the Amazon rainforest from land grabbers, loggers, and corporations.

In the 1980s, the Brazilian government had its first contact with the Uru-eu-wau-wau people. They use drones, cameras, and GPS devices to protect their land from invaders. They agreed to work on this film because they want the world to see what’s happening. What can we do to support them?

The Territory will make its California premiere at the DocLands Film Festival on Friday, May 5, at 1pm, at the Smith Rafael Center in San Rafael. You can also stream the film online if you live in California.

Guest:

Alex Pritz, director, cinematographer, and co-editor of The Territory

Web Resources:

Mongabay: Invaded Uru-eu-wau-wau indigenous reserve awaits relief by Brazil’s new government

KESQ News: These women are fighting for their Indigenous land and the survival of the Amazon

Reuters: Bolsonaro visits indigenous lands in Amazon despite protests

New York Times: As Bolsonaro Keeps Amazon Vows, Brazil’s Indigenous Fear ‘Ethnocide’

Tags

Your Call AmazonbrazilThe Territory
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan