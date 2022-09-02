Media Roundtable: The root causes of the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, where 180,000 mostly Black residents have little to no running water.

In April, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the paternalistic, racist legislature failed to help the city's infrastructure despite having billions to spend.

Guest:

Earnest McBride, contributing editor with the Jackson Advocate

Web Resources:

Mississippi Today: Jackson sees setback in water pressure, state has no timeline on repairs

Jackson Advocate: White House announces feds will take charge in Jackson water emergency

Clarion Ledger: City waits for Mississippi to earmark money for water crisis as sewage overflows continue

Clarion Ledger: Fixing Jackson's infrastructure a matter of politics, access to resources for beleaguered city

