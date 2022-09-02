© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Pakistan's deadly floods have affected 33 million people; one-third of the country is submerged

Published September 2, 2022 at 9:14 AM PDT
pakistan-floods.1661801175764.jpg

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the deadly floods in Pakistan, which have submerged one-third of the country and killed nearly 1,200 people. Millions have been displaced and more than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Guests:

Zofeen Ebrahim, independent freelance journalist based in Karachi, Pakistan

Noreen Haider, journalist, columnist, and environmentalist based in Lahore, Pakistan

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Health officials warn of major outbreaks of disease after severe floods in Pakistan

The News International: When the lakes burst

Tags

Your Call floodingPakistanclimate chanage
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar