Media Roundtable: Pakistan's deadly floods have affected 33 million people; one-third of the country is submerged
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the deadly floods in Pakistan, which have submerged one-third of the country and killed nearly 1,200 people. Millions have been displaced and more than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed.
Guests:
Zofeen Ebrahim, independent freelance journalist based in Karachi, Pakistan
Noreen Haider, journalist, columnist, and environmentalist based in Lahore, Pakistan
Web Resources:
The Guardian: Health officials warn of major outbreaks of disease after severe floods in Pakistan
The News International: When the lakes burst