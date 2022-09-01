A flurry of bills await California Governor Gavin Newsom's signature or veto

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing bills that have passed the California State Legislature. Governor Gavin Newsom has until September 30 to sign or veto new legislation.

AB 257 would give fast-food workers a seat at the table to decide wages and working conditions. SB1137 would create buffer zones protecting homes, schools and health centers from toxic oil and gas wells. We'll also get an update on the farmworker right to unionize bill.

According to the CalMatters tracker, other bills would fund abortion access, boost paid family leave, build housing on strip malls, and reform nursing home licensing.

Guests:

Lindsey Holden, legislative reporter with the Sacramento Bee

Sandro Flores Avoce, organizer with Fight for $15, fast food worker, and Cal State Los Angeles graduate

Aarón Cantú, investigative reporter covering oil and gas for Capital & Main

