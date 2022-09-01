© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

A flurry of bills await California Governor Gavin Newsom's signature or veto

Published September 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
Andre m/Wikimedia Commons
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing bills that have passed the California State Legislature. Governor Gavin Newsom has until September 30 to sign or veto new legislation.

AB 257 would give fast-food workers a seat at the table to decide wages and working conditions. SB1137 would create buffer zones protecting homes, schools and health centers from toxic oil and gas wells. We'll also get an update on the farmworker right to unionize bill.

According to the CalMatters tracker, other bills would fund abortion access, boost paid family leave, build housing on strip malls, and reform nursing home licensing.

Guests:

Lindsey Holden, legislative reporter with the Sacramento Bee

Sandro Flores Avoce, organizer with Fight for $15, fast food worker, and Cal State Los Angeles graduate

Aarón Cantú, investigative reporter covering oil and gas for Capital & Main

Web Resources:

The Press Democrat: UC Hastings name change bill awaits governor’s signature

Los Angeles Times: California lawmakers make a deal on livable wages and affordable housing in two bills sent to Newsom

Sacramento Bee: California lawmakers strike last-minute deal with labor to build housing in commercial areas

Capital & Main: Key Bills on California Climate Plan Hang on Democratic Swing Votes

Sacramento Bee: California farmworker union bill California farmworker union bill heads back to Gavin Newsom. Will he veto it again?

CalMatters: California passes bill to regulate wages for fast food workers

San Francisco Chronicle: I spent more than a decade in solitary confinement. Trust me, it’s torture

Your Call California Legislaturebills
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
