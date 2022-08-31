© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
PACT Act provides medical care to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits -- Iraqi and Afghan civilians continue to suffer from exposure

Published August 31, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
A fire originating in a single tent spread to engulf forty-two tents. The service members are at Camp Commando in support of Operation IRAQI FREEDOM.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the PACT Act, a law that will expand healthcare and disability benefits to nearly 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. It took former Daily Show host Jon Stewart to give this issue high profile attention and shame Republicans into voting for the bill.

We'll also discuss how burn pits, bombings, and military occupation have impacted the health of Iraqi and Afghan civilians. While burn pits are no longer active, they continue to have long term effects.

Guests:

Megan Stack, contributing opinion writer at the New York Times, fellow at the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs, and author of two books, including Women's Work: A Personal Reckoning with Labor, Motherhood, and Privilege

Dr. Kali Rubaii, assistant professor of anthropology at Purdue University who recently returned from Fallujah, Iraq

Web Resources:

The New York Times: The Soldiers Came Home Sick. The Government Denied It Was Responsible.

Vox: Senate Republicans threatened to burn a bill that would have helped veterans. Here’s why.

Military Times: Supreme Court rejects appeal from veterans in burn pit lawsuit against KBR, Halliburton

MERIP: Birth Defects and the Toxic Legacy of War in Iraq

Aljazeera: The US must compensate burn pit victims in Iraq too

Brown University: Cost of War

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll