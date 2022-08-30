Governor Newsom vetoes AB2183, as farmworkers and supporters demonstrate at the California State Capitol

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss California Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement last Friday that he will veto AB2183, a bill that would give farmworkers the right to vote for union elections in secret, whenever and wherever they feel safe.

Governor Newsom says the bill does not go far enough to protect election security. His office released a statement, saying "we cannot support an untested mail-in election process that lacks critical provisions to protect the integrity of the election and is predicated on an assumption that government cannot effectively enforce laws."

Newsom says he is willing to work with United Farmworkers to craft a new version of the law, but that could take another year to accomplish. Yesterday, supporters of the farmworkers' movement gathered outside the state capitol in what they called a Vigil for the Governor's Signature.

Guest:

Teresa Romero, president of United Farm Workers.

Web Resources:

