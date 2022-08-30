A revised version of the CA farmworker right to unionize bill is headed back to Gov Newsom's desk

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing California Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement last Friday that he will veto AB2183, a bill that would give farmworkers the right to vote for union elections in secret, whenever and wherever they feel safe. The announcement came as farmworkers and their supporters made it to Sacramento after marching for 24 days in 100+ degree heat.

A revised version of the bill is headed back to the Governor's desk, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Yesterday, farmworkers and their supporters began a 24-hour Vigil for the Governor’s signature in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Fresno.

Guest:

Teresa Romero, president of United Farm Workers

