One Planet: What will it take to transition to 100% renewable energy?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing what needs to be done to transition from fossil fuels to 100 percent renewable energy.

We are living with the widespread effects of climate change, including melting glaciers, rising sea levels, longer and more intense heat waves, deadly fires, and air pollution. Scientists say the science is clear. In order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by almost half by 2030 and we must reach net-zero by 2050. What will it take for the world to transition to 100 percent clean energy with wind, water and solar?

Guests:

Christian Breyer, professor of Solar Economy at LUT University in Finland

Mark Jacobson, professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Director of Atmosphere/Energy Program at Stanford University, and author of 100% Clean, Renewable Energy and Storage for Everything

Web Resources:

Inside Climate News: Inside Clean Energy: The Idea of 100 Percent Renewable Energy Is Once Again Having a Moment

pv magazine: Study finds 100% renewables would pay off within 6 years

The Washington Post: A decade after Fukushima disaster, foes of nuclear power reconsider

The Guardian: The American people – not Big Oil – must decide our climate future

The Guardian: China drought causes Yangtze to dry up, sparking shortage of hydropower

