© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

One Planet: Why the UNDP supports oil extraction in the Colombian Amazon

Published August 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM PDT
Putumayo06-uai-1500x843-1.jpg
Mateo Barriga Salazar
/
Amazon Frontlines

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we're discussing a New York Times investigation about the United Nations Development Program’s partnership with the multinational petroleum company GeoPark to quash opposition and keep oil flowing, even in sensitive areas.

The investigation reveals that the UNDP had compiled dossiers of people who were opponents of the oil industry in Colombia, where environmental activists are killed at a rate of more than one a week, according to Global Witness. Indigenous activists say the agency's activities put their lives at risk. Colombia is the world’s deadliest place to defend the earth.

Guest:

Sarah Hurtes, award winning investigative journalist for the New York Times

Web Resources:

The New York Times: In the Amazon, a U.N. Agency Has a Green Mission, but Dirty Partners

Mongabay: “We are on the front line”: Q&A with Indigenous land defender Adiela Jineth Mera Paz

The Guardian: 'Defending our existence': Colombian tribe stands in way of oil exploration

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar