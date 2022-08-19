© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Key takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries

Published August 19, 2022 at 8:26 AM PDT
Liz_Cheney_oath_of_office_15826579.jpg
Office of Representative Liz Cheney
/

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we have a conversation with The Nation's John Nichols about Tuesday's primaries, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss, and her record in Congress. Third-term congresswoman Liz Cheney and 7 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have either lost primary races or are retiring from Congress.

John Nichols writes that Cheney’s record is that of an extreme right-wing advocate for positions that have mirrored those of Trump when it comes to attacking immigrants, refugees, Muslims, and Democrats. Before her split with the 45th president, she voted with him 93 percent of the time. And she has an ugly history of exploiting political divisions by promoting Big Lies, as Cheney did when she refused to reject Trump’s vile “birther” lies about former President Barack Obama, and when she claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris “sounds just like Karl Marx.”

Guest:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books, including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Web Resources:

The Nation: Can Trump Oust Liz Cheney From Congress?

The NY Times: What Liz Cheney’s Lopsided Loss Says About the State of the G.O.P.

Tags

Your Call Republican Partymidtermsprimary care