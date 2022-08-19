Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE's 'Afghanistan Undercover' investigates the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we have a conversation with FRONTLINE correspondent Ramita Navai about her new documentary Afghanistan Undercover, which exposed the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan-

Navai reveals the harsh realities of life for women under the Taliban’s rule — meeting a group of female lawyers forbidden from working, riding along with an underground network of female activists who go on dangerous rescue missions and secretly filming in a jail where women are being held by the Taliban without trial or charge.

Guest:

Ramita Navai, Emmy and Robert F. Kennedy award-winning British-Iranian investigative journalist, documentary maker and author.

