Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE's 'Afghanistan Undercover' investigates the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan
On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we have a conversation with FRONTLINE correspondent Ramita Navai about her new documentary Afghanistan Undercover, which exposed the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan-
Navai reveals the harsh realities of life for women under the Taliban’s rule — meeting a group of female lawyers forbidden from working, riding along with an underground network of female activists who go on dangerous rescue missions and secretly filming in a jail where women are being held by the Taliban without trial or charge.
Guest:
Ramita Navai, Emmy and Robert F. Kennedy award-winning British-Iranian investigative journalist, documentary maker and author.
Web Resources:
Foreign Policy: ‘Afghan Women’ Aren’t Who You Think They Are