© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE's 'Afghanistan Undercover' investigates the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan

Published August 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM PDT
p156734-youtube-thumbnail.jpg
PBS
FRONTLINE: Afghanistan Undercover

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we have a conversation with FRONTLINE correspondent Ramita Navai about her new documentary Afghanistan Undercover, which exposed the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan-

Navai reveals the harsh realities of life for women under the Taliban’s rule — meeting a group of female lawyers forbidden from working, riding along with an underground network of female activists who go on dangerous rescue missions and secretly filming in a jail where women are being held by the Taliban without trial or charge.

Guest:

Ramita Navai, Emmy and Robert F. Kennedy award-winning British-Iranian investigative journalist, documentary maker and author.

Web Resources:

Foreign Policy: ‘Afghan Women’ Aren’t Who You Think They Are

Afghanistan Undercover

Tags

Your Call War in AfghanistanTalibanUS invasion
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan