Why does it matter that a handful of companies control the majority of our economy?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll have a conversation about corporate monopolies in light of Amazon's $4 billion bid to buy telehealth and primary care service OneMedical.

Corporate concentration has reached its highest level, four big banks control more than 41 percent of the assets of the entire U.S. banking system. Four giant meatpacking corporations control 85 percent of beef processing, and two telecom corporations dominate Internet access.

Guests:

Sarah Miller, executive director and founder of the American Economic Liberties Project

Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, and author of Big-Box Swindle: The True Cost of Mega-Retailers and the Fight for America’s Independent Businesses

