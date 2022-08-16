© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
What do we need to know about the monkeypox outbreak?

Published August 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
Above: a monkeypox lesion. The lesions in cases that are part of the 2022 outbreak are often first seen on genitalia or the anus. Spread to other parts of the body is possible but doesn't always occur.

On this edition of Your Call, we will discuss the recent monkeypox outbreak. Earlier this month, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency. The virus has infected more than 10,000 people.

The US has reported the most infections of any country in the world since late July, according to CDC data. The outbreak is primarily impacting the gay and bisexual community, who make up 98% of infections.

Guest:

Doctor Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine at UCSF School of Medicine

Web Resources:

NPR: As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing people

Vox: The US monkeypox response is failing queer men

Capital B News: Black Americans Are Disproportionately Affected By Monkeypox. U.S. Officials Failed To Mention It

San Francisco Chronicle: ‘Your body is being taken over by this thing you don’t understand’: One man’s monkeypox ordeal

The New York Times: ‘Frustration and Stress’: State Officials Fault Rollout of Monkeypox Vaccine

The New York Times: U.S. Moves to Stretch Out Monkeypox Vaccine Supply

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
