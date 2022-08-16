What do we need to know about the monkeypox outbreak?

On this edition of Your Call, we will discuss the recent monkeypox outbreak. Earlier this month, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency. The virus has infected more than 10,000 people.

The US has reported the most infections of any country in the world since late July, according to CDC data. The outbreak is primarily impacting the gay and bisexual community, who make up 98% of infections.

Guest:

Doctor Peter Chin-Hong , professor of medicine at UCSF School of Medicine

