One Planet: Socio-environmental impacts of lithium mining for electric vehicle batteries

Published August 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll discuss the socio-environmental impacts of lithium mineral extraction for electric vehicle batteries.

More than half of the world’s lithium resources lie beneath the salt flats in the Andean regions of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, where indigenous quinoa farmers and llama herders must now compete with miners for water in one of the world’s driest regions.

Lithium mining requires a significant amount of groundwater to pump out brines from drilled wells: some estimates show that almost 2 million liters of water are needed to produce one ton of lithium, according to the UN.

Guest:

Jennifer Krill, executive director of Earthworks

Web Resources:

Earthworks | Ending Oil & Gas and Mining Pollution

The NY Times:

A Power Struggle Over Cobalt Rattles the Clean Energy Revolution

WIRED: The spiralling environmental cost of our lithium battery addiction

The Washington Post: Cobalt mining for lithium ion batteries has a high human cost

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
