Your Call

Media Roundtable: Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack chronicles the experiences of Ukrainians living through the battle for Kharkiv

Published August 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM PDT
On this week's Media Roundtable, we discuss Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack, a new Frontline documentary that takes us inside Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine. We meet displaced families, first responders risking their lives, and civilians caught in the middle of the war.

Before the invasion, 1.5 million lived in Kharkiv. Three months later, half of the population fled and those who stayed made underground shelters their temporary home.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the start of Russia's war, and millions have been internally displaced or have fled to other parts of Europe, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a US-based nonprofit that records political violence.

Guest:

Patrick Tombola, filmmaker, multimedia photographer and video journalist

Web Resources:

PBS: Life Underground: Inside a Kharkiv Metro Station, Home to Hundreds Amid Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

Nikkei Asia: All my friends are gone: A young Ukrainian in Kharkiv

The Guardian: ‘It’s a horror show’: defiant Kharkiv residents return home despite new Russian offensive

The Guardian: UN nuclear watchdog warns of ‘grave hour’ amid fresh shelling of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
