Media Roundtable: Capital & Main investigates efforts by big business & elected officials to deny workers overtime pay

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a Capital and Main series examining efforts to deny workers extra pay for extra work. In 1975, more than 60 percent of salaried workers qualified for time and half pay. By 2016, that share was less than 7 percent, according to the Economic Analysis and Research Network.

The Economic Policy Institute cites weakened labor standards, including "eroded overtime protections," as a factor in worsening wage inequality over the last four decades. While worker productivity has sharply increased during that time, most of the rewards have gone to executives and corporate shareholders, even as median wages stagnated.

Guest:

Marcus Baram, longtime reporter and editor, and author of Gil Scott-Heron: Pieces of a Man

Web Resources:

Capital & Main: Overworked and Underpaid

