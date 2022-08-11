© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Senate Democrats impose new tax rules on corporations, but Sinema forces them to preserve tax benefits for wealthy investors

Published August 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT
5521705234_7fd91a2eed_b.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the tax provisions in the Democrats' reconciliation bill, which passed the Senate on Sunday without one Republican vote.

The bill would raise more than $700 billion over a decade by closing corporate tax loopholes, empowering the IRS to enforce tax laws, taxing stock buybacks, and extending a limitation on deductions for business losses.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema removed the tax provisions for wealthy investors and hedge fund managers. Over the past few weeks, private equity lobbyists were in constant touch with her office, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, editor and co-founder of DCReport.org, visiting lecturer at Syracuse University College of Law, and author of several books, including Free Lunch: How the Wealthiest Americans Enrich Themselves at Government Expense (and Stick You with the Bill)

Joe Hughes, federal policy analyst with the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy

Web Resources:

Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy: Corporate Tax Avoidance Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

The American Prospect: Winners and Losers on Tax Policy

The American Prospect: A Stock Buyback Tax Isn’t a Great Idea

TIME: Some of America's Largest Corporations Pay Zero Taxes. Here's How Congressional Democrats Aim to Change That

Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy: Opponents of Inflation Reduction Act Call for Continued Tax Avoidance by Large Manufacturers

Mother Jones: The Carried Interest Loophole Is Going to Outlast Us All

The Wall Street Journal: How the Private-Equity Lobby Won—Again

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
