Senate Democrats vote to finally allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices -- all 50 Republicans vote no

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on the Democrats' scaled down climate, health, and tax bill, which passed the Senate on Sunday with no Republican support. We'll discuss the drug price and healthcare provisions of the bill.

For the first time ever, Medicare will finally be able to negotiate drug prices, but the the lower prices won't go into effect until 2026. Pharmaceutical companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars fighting this change for decades. Also for the first time, annual out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs will be capped at $2,000 for those on Medicare.

Guests:

Wendell Potter, president of the Center for Health and Democracy, former vice president of corporate communications for Cigna, and author of Deadly Spin: An Insurance Company Insider Speaks Out on How Corporate PR Is Killing Health Care and Deceiving Americans

Tricia Neuman, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, executive director of the Program on Medicare Policy, and senior advisor to the President

Web Resources:

