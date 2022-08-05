© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Sinema supports Democrats' health & climate bill as long as they preserve tax benefits for the wealthy

Published August 5, 2022 at 9:08 AM PDT
tax_rich.jpeg
<a href="http://www.flickr.com/photos/lorika/5479202991/">Lori Erickson</a>/Flickr

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the Democrats' scaled down climate, drug, and healthcare reconciliation bill, which is called the Inflation Reduction Act.

The initial bill would have imposed a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations, tightened the carried interest loophole, and provided more funding to the IRS for tax enforcement. Last night, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz) announced plans to support the bill as long as tax benefits for hedge fund, real estate, and private equity executives remains. What is in the final bill and what does the new taxation policy look like?

Guest:

Jesse Eisinger, senior editor and reporter at ProPublica, and author of The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Democrats, Sinema reach deal on Inflation Reduction Act, after key changes to tax policies

Insider: Kyrsten Sinema ensured a $14 billion tax break for private equity, hedge fund, and real estate executives remains intact. It's a win for many of her campaign donors.

The New York Times: A Tax Loophole’s Powerful Defender

ProPublica: Meet the Billionaire and Rising GOP Mega-Donor Who’s Gaming the Tax System

Tags

Your Call TaxThe Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar