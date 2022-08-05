Media Roundtable: Sinema supports Democrats' health & climate bill as long as they preserve tax benefits for the wealthy

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the Democrats' scaled down climate, drug, and healthcare reconciliation bill, which is called the Inflation Reduction Act.

The initial bill would have imposed a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations, tightened the carried interest loophole, and provided more funding to the IRS for tax enforcement. Last night, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz) announced plans to support the bill as long as tax benefits for hedge fund, real estate, and private equity executives remains. What is in the final bill and what does the new taxation policy look like?

Guest:

Jesse Eisinger, senior editor and reporter at ProPublica, and author of The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives

Web Resources:

