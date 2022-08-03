Kansans follow historical trend by voting to support abortion rights

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the effects of abortion bans across the country. Abortion is now illegal or heavily restricted in at least 12 states. These bans have had profound impacts on women, girls, and pregnant people.

Extreme bans are also affecting pregnant women who can't access the care they need when complications arise.

We'll also get the latest from Kansas where voters overwhelmingly supported abortion rights in yesterday's election by 58 percent. Many in the media say this was shocking and surprising, but it’s not when you look at historical trends. The real story is that when abortion bans and restrictions are taken to the voters, they almost always go down. They pass by legislators in gerrymandered Republican states.

Guests:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation and freelance investigative reporter

Dr. Katie McHugh, OB/GYN who specializes in chronic pelvic pain and reproductive health, and board member with Physicians for Reproductive Health and OutCare Health

Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center, freelance reporter, and author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Kansas votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution

The Nation: In These 6 States, Abortion Rights Are Literally on the Ballot

The New York Times: States With Abortion Bans Are Among Least Supportive for Mothers and Children

Time: An Alabama Clinic Reinvents Itself for a Post-Roe World

Slate: The Fall of Roe v. Wade Is Already Damaging Basic Obstetric Care in Red States

NPR: Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare

The New York Times: What New Abortion Bans Mean for the Youngest Patients