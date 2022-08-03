Kansans follow historical trend by opposing extreme abortion ban

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the effects of abortion bans across the country. Abortion is now illegal or heavily restricted in at least 12 states. These bans have had profound impacts on women, girls, and pregnant people.

Extreme bans are also affecting pregnant women who can't access the care they need when complications arise. We'll also get an update on elections that will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Michigan, and Arizona.

Guests:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent for The Nation and freelance investigative reporter

Dr. Katie McHugh, OB/GYN who specializes in chronic pelvic pain and reproductive health, and board member with Physicians for Reproductive Health and OutCare Health

Robin Marty, operations director for the West Alabama Women's Center, freelance reporter, and author of Handbook for a Post-Roe America

Web Resources:

Time: An Alabama Clinic Reinvents Itself for a Post-Roe World

NPR: Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare

The New York Times: What New Abortion Bans Mean for the Youngest Patients

The New York Times: States With Abortion Bans Are Among Least Supportive for Mothers and Children

The Nation: In These 6 States, Abortion Rights Are Literally on the Ballot