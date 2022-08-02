Survivors of Indian boarding schools discuss healing & accountability

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our conversation about the Road to Healing tour, an initiative organized by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to hear from survivors of Indian boarding schools.

The United States operated or actively supported 408 Indian boarding schools between 1819 and 1969, according to the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report. More than 150 were run by churches, about half each by Catholic and Protestant groups, according to the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition. Many children who attended these schools were forced to cut their hair, beaten for speaking their language, and sexually abused.

We’re speaking with three survivors who recently shared their stories to find out more about how their lives and families have been affected by their experiences. What does healing and accountability look like?

Guests:

Dr. Ramona Klein, retired educator and enrolled member of the Turtle Band of Chippewa

Brought Plenty, artist and member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Jim Labelle, Sr., Inupiaq, member of the Native Village of Port Graham, first Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, and retired professor of Alaska Native studies at the University of Alaska, Anchorage

