One Planet: The Democrats' climate bill includes tax incentives for renewable energy & drilling for a decade

On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the Democratic Party's $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

It includes $370 billion in tax incentives and other support for renewable energy, a 10-year extension of tax credits for wind and solar, and $60 billion for environmental justice measures. It also includes unprecedented support for new drilling, which has divided many in the environmental community.

Guest:

Marianne Lavelle, award winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Web Resources:

Inside Climate News: Senate Democrats Produce a Far-Reaching Climate Bill, But the Price of Compromise with Joe Manchin is Years More Drilling for Oil and Gas

The Washington Post: How the Schumer-Manchin climate bill might impact you and change the U.S.

