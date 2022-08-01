© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: The Democrats' climate bill includes tax incentives for renewable energy & drilling for a decade

Published August 1, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT
On the next Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the Democratic Party's $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

It includes $370 billion in tax incentives and other support for renewable energy, a 10-year extension of tax credits for wind and solar, and $60 billion for environmental justice measures. It also includes unprecedented support for new drilling, which has divided many in the environmental community.

Guest:

Marianne Lavelle, award winning reporter for Inside Climate News

Web Resources:

Inside Climate News: Senate Democrats Produce a Far-Reaching Climate Bill, But the Price of Compromise with Joe Manchin is Years More Drilling for Oil and Gas

The Washington Post: How the Schumer-Manchin climate bill might impact you and change the U.S.

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
