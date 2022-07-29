© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Facing Eviction explores COVID's impact on evictions across the US

Published July 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM PDT
cqjWGCD-asset-mezzanine-16x9-KbPvqIq.jpg.resize.1228x691.jpg
PBS/FRONTLINE
/
A scene from Frontline's "Facing Eviction"

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Facing Eviction, a FRONTLINE documentary that offers an intimate look at the United States’ affordable housing crisis during the pandemic through the eyes of tenants, landlords, judges and law enforcement.

The documentary examines federal programs intended to offset evictions — including billions of dollars in rent relief distributed through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and a temporary moratorium on evictions — as well as American families who fell through the cracks. Eviction Lab's Emily Benfer said a tenants' experience was completely dependent on the zip code they lived in.

Guest:

Bonnie Bertram, producer at Retro Report, and writer and producer of Facing Eviction

Web Resources:

PBS: Facing Eviction

NBC: Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says

The Dallas Tribune: Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums, U.S. House committee says

NPR: Eviction filings are up sharply as pandemic rental aid starts to run out

Tags

Your Call evictionpandemicFRONTLINE
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar