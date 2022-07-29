Media Roundtable: Facing Eviction explores COVID's impact on evictions across the US

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing Facing Eviction, a FRONTLINE documentary that offers an intimate look at the United States’ affordable housing crisis during the pandemic through the eyes of tenants, landlords, judges and law enforcement.

The documentary examines federal programs intended to offset evictions — including billions of dollars in rent relief distributed through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and a temporary moratorium on evictions — as well as American families who fell through the cracks. Eviction Lab's Emily Benfer said a tenants' experience was completely dependent on the zip code they lived in.

Guest:

Bonnie Bertram, producer at Retro Report, and writer and producer of Facing Eviction

Web Resources:

PBS: Facing Eviction

NBC: Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says

The Dallas Tribune: Dallas landlord made record profits while evading eviction moratoriums, U.S. House committee says