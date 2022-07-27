What explains high gas prices & what will it take to get off of oil?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing gas prices, which reached a record high of $5 a gallon in June. The US is the world's largest producer of oil, but also buys a lot of oil from other countries. What explains price fluctuations and record high profits?

Since gas is getting so much attention, what happened to the conversation about what it will take to transition away from oil, drive less, and increase funding for alternatives to cars?

Guests:

Tyson Slocum , director of the Energy Program at Public Citizen

Kassie Siegel , senior counsel and director of the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity

Web Resources:

Politico: Why expensive gasoline is here to stay

The Guardian: US fossil-fuel companies took billions in tax breaks – and then laid off thousands

The Desert Sun: Harvard study links fossil fuels to millions of 'premature' deaths

Center for Biological Diversity: Oil Stain: How Dirty Crude Undercuts California's Climate Progress

Reuters: Special Report: How oil majors shift billions in profits to island tax havens