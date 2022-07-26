© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What explains inflation & what are real solutions for working people?

Published July 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
With inflation still sky-high, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it would raise interest rates by 0.75%, the largest increase since the 1990s.
With inflation still sky-high, the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it would raise interest rates by 0.75%, the largest increase since the 1990s.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing rising inflation, which soared to a 40-year high last month with prices increasing 9.1 percent over the past year.

Corporate profits and CEO pay have hit record highs, but average wages are not keeping up with the increased cost of goods and overall living. More people than ever are taking extra jobs to make ends meet. What explains this and what are real solutions for working people?

Guests:

James Galbraith, Lloyd M. Bentsen Jr. Chair in Government/Business Relations at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, and professor of Government at The University of Texas at Austin

Mike Mitchell, director of policy and research at the Groundwork Collaborative

Web Resources:

CBS News: More American workers are taking on second jobs as inflation rages

The Washington Post: Inflation is making homelessness worse

Institute for Policy Studies: Executive Excess 2022

NPR: Inflation is crushing rural America and may even drive people to the cities

Next City: Hear Us: What’s Up With Inflation, and What Does It Mean for People of Color?

MarketWatch: Inflation has hit women more ‘acutely,’ experts say. Here’s why.

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar