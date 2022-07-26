Record-breaking inflation is fueled by corporate profiteering, unequal CEO pay, and stagnant wage growth for workers

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss rising inflation, which soared to a 40-year high last month with prices increasing 9.1% over the past year. Corporate profits and CEO pay have hit record highs, but average wages are not keeping up with the increased cost of goods and overall living.

More people than ever are taking extra jobs to make ends meet. What explains this and what are real solutions for working people?

Guests:

James Galbraith , Lloyd M. Bentsen Jr. Chair in Government/Business Relations at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, and professor of Government at The University of Texas at Austin

Mike Mitchell , director of policy and research at the Groundwork Collaborative

