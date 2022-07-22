© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Trump watched Fox, called Senators, tweeted & ignored calls to intervene on Jan 6

Published July 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM PDT
Capitol Breach

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing the latest revelations from the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Yesterday, the committee focused on what Donald Trump did and did not do as the deadly attacks unfolded. Over the course of three hours, Trump watched Fox, called Senators to tell them to delay the vote, tweeted, which led to the calls to hang Mike Pence, and ignored calls from his staff and family to intervene and tell the rioters to stop the violence.

Will Trump face criminal charges?

Guests:

Alex Shephard, staff writer at The New Republic

Dan Froomkin, media critic and founder/editor of Press Watch

Web Resources:

Press Watch: Trump’s every lie was intentional

The New Republic: Trump Tried to Steal an Election. Will the Media Still Care in 2024?

Your Call Jan 6donald trump
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
