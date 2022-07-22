Media Roundtable: Trump watched Fox, called Senators, tweeted & ignored calls to intervene on Jan 6

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we're discussing the latest revelations from the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Yesterday, the committee focused on what Donald Trump did and did not do as the deadly attacks unfolded. Over the course of three hours, Trump watched Fox, called Senators to tell them to delay the vote, tweeted, which led to the calls to hang Mike Pence, and ignored calls from his staff and family to intervene and tell the rioters to stop the violence.

Will Trump face criminal charges?

Guests:

Alex Shephard, staff writer at The New Republic

Dan Froomkin, media critic and founder/editor of Press Watch

Web Resources:

Press Watch: Trump’s every lie was intentional

The New Republic: Trump Tried to Steal an Election. Will the Media Still Care in 2024?

