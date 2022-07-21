Sen. Joe Manchin's refusal to support clean energy investment forces President Biden to take executive action on climate

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the future of the climate crisis, now that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has refused to support a stripped down version of the package to invest billions in clean energy. Manchin accepted more money from the oil and gas industry than any other senator this election cycle. His decision dooms what could have been the largest climate bill in US history.

President Biden announced new executive actions yesterday, including $2.3 billion dollars in funding for FEMA to help communities prepare for disasters by expanding flood control and retrofitting buildings, as well as an expansion of the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

The president is also directing the Department of the Interior to propose new offshore wind areas in the Gulf of Mexico in a plan that could power more than 3 million homes.

With growing calls from climate activists and members of his own party to declare a national climate emergency, why hasn't the president taken more aggression action on the most urgent issue of our time?

Guests:

Maya Golden Krasner, deputy director and senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute and co-author of The Climate President’s Emergency Powers, a Legal Guide to Bold Climate Action from President Biden

Julie McNamara , deputy policy director of the Climate and Energy Program at Union of Concerned Scientists

Tonyisha Harris , associate director of communications and partnerships at Action for the Climate Emergency

Samir Chowdhury, founder and chairman of the Youth Climate Action Team

