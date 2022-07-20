Native American survivors of abusive Indian boarding schools share their stories on the Road to Healing tour

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the Road to Healing tour, an initiative organized by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to hear from survivors of Indian boarding schools. The tour kicked off on July 9 in Oklahoma and is expected to run through next year.

The young people who were forced to attend these schools were stripped of their culture and traditions, dating back to the 18th century, up until the mid 1960s. We'll speak to survivors about how their lives and families have been affected.

Guests:

Dr. Ramona Klein, retired educator and enrolled member of the Turtle Band of Chippewa

Brought Plenty , artist and member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Jim Labelle, Sr. , member of the Inupiat people and retired professor of Alaska Native studies at University of Alaska, Anchorage

Web Resources:

WBUR: A survivor shares her experience at a Native American boarding school

Indian Country Today: Road to Healing: Deb Haaland pledges boarding school truths will be uncovered

NPR: The U.S. is reckoning with its troubled past of Indian boarding schools

The New York Times: Report Catalogs Abuse of Native American Children at Former Government Schools

