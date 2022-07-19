New 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline debuts, but are local centers ready to handle a surge in calls?

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss the rollout of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline, which is now live. People experiencing mental health crises can call or text 988 to seek support from a trained mental health professional.

The goal is to connect people immediately and reduce confrontations with law enforcement. The new line will also provide specialized services for LGBTQ youth, who are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers, according to The Trevor Project.

Guests:

Hannah Wesolowski chief advocacy officer for National Alliance on Mental Illness

Peter Murphy , outreach manager for Mental Health Association of San Francisco

