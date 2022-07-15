Media Roundtable: Sri Lanka's president finally resigns. What is next for Sri Lanka amid its worst economic crisis in decades?

On this week's Media Roundtable, we a talk about the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the mass protest movement demanding the resignation of the country's top official. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally emailed emailed his resignation after fleeing to Singapore- What is next for Sri Lanka, as millions are struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basic necessities such as fuel, food and medicines

World Food Programme says that nearly 5 million people, or 22 per cent of the Sri Lankan population, are food insecure and in need of assistance, and 86 per cent of families are resorting to at least one coping mechanism, including eating less, eating less nutritious food and even skipping meals altogether.

Guest:

Marlon Ariyasinghe, assistant editor at Himel Southasian magazine

