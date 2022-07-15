© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Sri Lanka's president finally resigns. What is next for Sri Lanka amid its worst economic crisis in decades?

Published July 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM PDT
Anti-government_protest_in_Sri_Lanka_2022.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/
AntanO
Anti-government protests against president Gotabaya Rajapaksha.

On this week's Media Roundtable, we a talk about the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the mass protest movement demanding the resignation of the country's top official. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally emailed emailed his resignation after fleeing to Singapore- What is next for Sri Lanka, as millions are struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basic necessities such as fuel, food and medicines

World Food Programme says that nearly 5 million people, or 22 per cent of the Sri Lankan population, are food insecure and in need of assistance, and 86 per cent of families are resorting to at least one coping mechanism, including eating less, eating less nutritious food and even skipping meals altogether.

Guest:

Marlon Ariyasinghe, assistant editor at Himel Southasian magazine

Web Resources:

DW: Marlon Ariyasinghe describes the situation in Sri Lanka

Open Democracy: Sri Lanka’s protesters are demanding change. Here’s why

The Guardian: Sri Lanka’s old political order has collapsed. What happens next?

ICIJ: Sri Lankan power couple piled up luxury homes, artworks and cash offshore as ruling family rose and rose

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
