Media Roundtable: What's next for Sri Lanka amid its worst economic crisis in decades?

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we'll go to Sri Lanka to get the latest on anti-government mass protests that led to the resignation of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. This week, former Prime Minister and Rajapaksa ally Ranil Wickremesinghe was officially sworn in as the next President. Protesters gathered outside the presidential palace demanding his resignation.

What's next for Sri Lanka as millions struggle with daily power outages and shortages of basic necessities, including fuel, food, and medicines?

Nearly five million people, or 22 percent of the Sri Lankan population, are in need of food and assistance, and 86 percent of families are resorting to at least one coping mechanism, including eating less, eating less nutritious food, and even skipping meals altogether, according to the World Food Program.

Guest:

Marlon Ariyasinghe, assistant editor of the Himal Southasian magazine

Web Resources:

