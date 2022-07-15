© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: President Biden's trip to the Middle East

Published July 15, 2022 at 9:07 AM PDT
FXiushHXEAELk4M.jpg
BILLBOARD IN BETHLEHEM AHEAD OF BIDEN VISIT DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR SHIREEN ABU AKLEH. FROM SALEM BARAHMEH’S TWITTER FEED, JULY 13, 2022.

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of President Biden’s trip to Israel and the US response to the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Her family demanded a meeting with President Biden. According to reports, the White House did not respond. Instead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he invited the family to Washington DC.

How does President Biden's Israel-Palestine policy compare to his predecessors?

Guest:

Laura Albast, Palestinian-American journalist, media analyst, and senior editor of the Institute for Palestine Studies. Her articles have been published by The Washington Post, The New Arab, and other outlets

Web Resources:

The Washington Post, Laura Albast: How media coverage whitewashes Israeli state violence against Palestinians

Aljazeera: Palestinians say Biden ‘helping sustain apartheid’ before visit

The New York Times: Stubborn Divisions on Iran Don’t Cool Biden’s Warm Welcome in Israel

Your Call military occupationIsraelPalestine
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
