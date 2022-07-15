Media Roundtable: President Biden's trip to the Middle East

On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of President Biden’s trip to Israel and the US response to the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Her family demanded a meeting with President Biden. According to reports, the White House did not respond. Instead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he invited the family to Washington DC.

How does President Biden's Israel-Palestine policy compare to his predecessors?

Guest:

Laura Albast, Palestinian-American journalist, media analyst, and senior editor of the Institute for Palestine Studies. Her articles have been published by The Washington Post, The New Arab, and other outlets

Web Resources:

The Washington Post, Laura Albast: How media coverage whitewashes Israeli state violence against Palestinians

Aljazeera: Palestinians say Biden ‘helping sustain apartheid’ before visit

The New York Times: Stubborn Divisions on Iran Don’t Cool Biden’s Warm Welcome in Israel

