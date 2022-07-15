Media Roundtable: Media coverage or President Biden's visit to Israel
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of President Biden’s trip to Israel and the US’ response to the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. How does the Biden administration’s Israel-Palestine policy compare to his predecessors?
Guest:
Laura Albast, Palestinian-American journalist and media analyst. She is currently with the Institute for Palestine Studies-USA. Her articles have been published by The Washington Post, The New Arab, and other outlets.
