Your Call

Shadow network of conservatives successfully dismantle civil liberties and the social safety net

Published July 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
814rYlIcWzL.jpg

What will it take to fight the powerful far-right machine?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re airing part two of our interview with Anne Nelson, author of Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right.

We're delving deeper into her research about the Council for National Policy, a network of evangelicals, oil barons, gun lobbyists, and Republican operatives working to dismantle the social safety net and civil liberties. What will it take to organize and fight this powerful machine? And why aren’t the national media doing a better job of connecting the dots?

Guest:

Anne Nelson, research scholar at Columbia University and author of several books, including Shadow Network: Media, Money, and the Secret Hub of the Radical Right

Web Resources:

NPR: 'Shadow Network' Offers A Lesson On The American Right's Mastery Of Politics

Columbia News: How the American Right Gets Its Message Out

The Washington Spectator: Holding Democracy in the U.S. Hostage

The New Republic: 10 People You’ve Never Heard of Who Are Destroying Democracy

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
