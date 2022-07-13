Seventh January 6th hearing exposes direct connection between Trump officials and extremist groups

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss yesterday’s seventh January 6th committee hearing, which focused on the role that extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers played in the deadly insurrection.

Evidence shows that members of the Trump administration were in close communication with these groups in the leadup to the attack on the Capitol. What are government officials doing now to protect the next election from political violence brought on by these extremists?

Guests:

Samantha Kutner , research fellow and Proud Boys subject matter expert at The Khalifa Ihler Institute

David Neiwert , staff writer for DailyKos and author of several books, including Red Pill, Blue Pill: How to Counteract the Conspiracy Theories That Are Killing Us

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Four takeaways from the latest hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee

CBS News: "It felt as if a mob was being organized": Jan. 6 committee lays out Trump's role related to mobilizing extremists

The Guardian: Trump sought to mount ‘armed revolution’, militia ex-spokesman says

The Khalifa Ihler Institute: Our Contribution to the January 6th Select Committee

CREW: The Secret Service knew the Proud Boys posed a threat on Jan. 6. Why didn’t they take it seriously?