© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

One Planet: In The Terrority, Brazil’s Uru-eu-wau-wau people protect their land from invaders & illegal deforestation

Published July 11, 2022 at 6:11 AM PDT
npr.brightspotcdn-1.jpg
SOURCE: COURTESY OF SUNDANCE INSTITUTE ‘THE TERRITORY’

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss The Territory, a new documentary about the ongoing fight to save the Amazon rainforest from land grabbers, loggers, and corporations.

In the 1980s, the Brazilian government had its first contact with the Uru-eu-wau-wau people. They use drones, cameras, and GPS devices to protect their land from invaders. They agreed to work on this film because they want the world to see what’s happening. What can we do to support them?

Guest:

Alex Pritz, director, cinematographer, and co-editor of The Territory

Web Resources:

Mongabay: Invaded Uru-eu-wau-wau indigenous reserve awaits relief by Brazil’s new government

KESQ News: These women are fighting for their Indigenous land and the survival of the Amazon

Reuters: Bolsonaro visits indigenous lands in Amazon despite protests

New York Times: As Bolsonaro Keeps Amazon Vows, Brazil’s Indigenous Fear ‘Ethnocide’

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan